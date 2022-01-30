Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Until All-Star Break

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to adjust without their best player.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sprained his right ankle and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a right ankle sprain and will be sidelined at least through the All-Star Break, the team says. Thunder say he’ll be re-evaluated after the break in mid-February. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying another successful season with OKC, averaging 22.7 points per game along with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Between now and Friday, the Thunder face the Portland Trail Blazers twice — Monday at Oklahoma City and Friday at the Moda Center.

This news definitely favors the Blazers, who lost the lone meeting SGA played in last season and won the other two in which he didn’t play, including a 48-point win in April.

This season, the Thunder’s fortunes haven’t changed much. The Thunder are in the middle of a rough seven-game losing streak coming into Monday’s game and are currently tied in the win column for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets.