Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Day Thread

It’s an early one as the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Chicago Bulls. The last time these two teams met in Portland, the Blazers walked away with a win. This time, Portland is missing significant personnel.

Sunday, January 29- 12:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), CJ Elleby (out), Norman Powell (probable), Robert Covington (probable), Dennis Smith Jr. (day-to-day)

Bulls injuries: Patrick Williams (out), Alex Caruso (out), Lonzo Ball (out), Derrick Jones Jr. (out)

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!