Jacked Ramsays Appreciate Simons, Nurkic

The Ant’s are marching in... and leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a victory in Portland, 136-131 over the Atlanta Hawks.

A game that saw Trae Young go for 56 points and 14 assists, also saw Anfernee Simons for for43 points and 7 assists - with some inspired play from Jusuf Nurkic down the stretch that was equal parts nail biting and unbelievably calming. Nurkic finished the night with numerous boneheaded plays but also balanced it out with absolutely captivating finishes at the rim and clutch free throws - to the tune of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. It was the FULL Jusuf Nurkic Experience.

While he won’t get the headlines, Nassir Little put together a stellar offensive performance as well - 22 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 4-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. All in all, it was the kind of night Portland needed - even if they opt to “tank” the season. Even during the longest of poor stretches, a good performance that indicates growth and experience and results in a positive outcome.... it’s good to see.

So hop in with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague and enjoy what was a fun night of Blazer’s basketball.

Tap in!

