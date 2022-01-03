Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Hawks

Come on in everyone, form a circle and throw an arm over the person next to you...it’s going to get bumpy over the next few weeks but hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague have you covered every (painful) step of the way!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Atlanta Hawks - and helping Danny and Brandon is Andy Bunker of 92.9 The Game in Atlanta - a former Portland radio host relocated to the south, Andy is familiar with both franchises, having seen the beginning of Damian Lillard and now the rise of Trae Young in Atlanta.

While Portland is struggling, the Hawks were the feel good story of the year last season. They’ve sputtered along even with COVID protocols hitting them harder than other teams. What hasn’t come together? How soon are they do a consolidation trade to avoid the pitfalls the Blazers didn’t and what is the ceiling on this current version of the Hawks?

We’ll also discuss the outside-in view of the Blazers, some Damian Lillard-Trae Young comps and more!

