Blazers To Make Up Game vs. Nets On January 10

The Portland Trail Blazers will make up their December 23 game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 10.

The original date was postponed after a list of Nets players entered COVID protocols. Ironically, this was just prior to the Blazers’ own COVID troubles with more than half the team recently entering health and safety protocols.

The new date will result in the Brooklyn game being the second night of a home back-to-back for Portland with the Blazers already scheduled to host the Sacramento Kings on January 9.

The league has also altered the schedule to help the Nets with Brooklyn’s January 9 road game against San Antonio brought forward from 7.30pm to 12pm.

Despite the recent impact COVID has had on the Blazers, the Nets game is the only date to have been affected at this point.

It will also be one of the first games where Kyrie Irving is eligible to play as it was announced that he is expected to return Wednesday in road games against the Indiana Pacers.