Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face an Atlanta Hawks squad decimated by coronavirus protocols even as their own players and head coach return to the court. Here’s hoping the Blazers can kick off 2022 with a win.

Monday, January 3 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Brandon Williams (out), Cameron McGriff (out), Cody Zeller (doubtful), Jusuf Nurkic (Note: Nurkic announced he was upgraded to active)

Hawks injuries: Bogdan Bogdanovic (out), Gorgui Dieng (out), Malik Ellison (out), John Collins (out), Jalen Johnson (out), De’Andre Hunter (out), Solomon Hill (out), Onyeka Okongwu (out), Delon Wright (out), Malcom Hill (out), Cam Reddish (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Peachtree Hoops

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!