Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Should Trading Damian Lillard Be On The Table?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on a Jacked Ramsays Mailbag special, where they tackle as many of your questions as they can.

On this weeks dive, a lot of folks want to know, but more than anything, should/would/could the Trail Blazers look to trade Damian Lillard? Is it a situation akin to the Toronto Raptors and DeMar DeRozan where Kawhi Leonard was brought in? Should Lillard trade calls be taken or does the focus need to be on how they can build around him? What does the ideal timeline of 1 and 2 years look like around Lillard? How does that match up with goals the Blazers may now have this year with roster construction, trades and tanking?

Will the Blazers take this opportunity to get things righted by tanking the season and having a legitimate shot at a Top 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft? Can this be the year where a soft reset allows the team to get an asset that allows them to have more ammo in a trade or to load up on talent and size and run it back next year?

A quick look at the top of the NBA Draft as Portland’s precarious position has them a 10 game period away of not having to worry about whether or not to intentionally tank.

Should the Blazers take a look at Christian Wood following a blow up internally with the Houston Rockets? What kinds of players should the Blazers be looking at right now? Would it be good for the Blazers to be sold sooner than later and a whole lot more!

