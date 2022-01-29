CJ McCollum Should Be “Top Priority” As Trade Capital

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, there are lots of rumors and lots of punditry to go with them. Zach Harper of Bleacher Report lists a player for each team that they should consider dealing at the deadline, and his pick the Portland Trail Blazers is CJ McCollum. As he notes, there are other potential targets on the current roaster, but McCollum should come first.

While it makes sense for the Blazers to shop all four, McCollum should be the top priority. First, he might command the biggest return since his powerful scoring punch is the best skill any of the four possess. Second, and maybe most importantly, he’s the trickiest to fit with Lillard, as they operate in an undersized, offense-only backcourt. If Portland is prepared to give Lillard a two-year, $107 million extension this summer, it has to surround him with players who better complement his game.

What do you think of Harper’s selection for the Blazers?

You can read the entire list here.