Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Rockets

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets. The Blazers got another road win on game one of a four-game trip, but it didn’t come quite as easily as the 125-110 final score would indicate.

A young and athletic Rockets team put on a dunk contest in the third quarter - where it felt like every shot was either an uncontested dunk or a slightly contested dunk that saw a Blazers defender get postered. It was not pretty.

No matter, the Blazer’s shooting prowess (hello Anfernee Simons and CJ McCollum) allowed them to gently climb out of the shallow hole they had dug while Jusuf Nurkic did enough “being big” in the middle to deny the easier opportunities that were previously available.

Along with tonight’s game and a look ahead to the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, Danny and Brandon will discuss Jason Quick of The Athletic’s most recent article and what it may mean for Blazers going forward.

