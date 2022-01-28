Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Houston Rockets for the first game of a four-game road trip after losing two in a row at home. The Rockets have dropped the last two games, losing to the Golden State Warriors 105-103 and the San Antonio Spurs 134-104.

Friday, January 27- 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), CJ Elleby (doubtful)

Rockets injuries: John Wall (out), Usman Garuba (out)

Covington and Smith Jr are available.

