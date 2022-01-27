James And Durant Headline All-Star Starters Announcement

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are set to make their first All Star games with starters announced for the February 20 showcase today.

The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:



•Stephen Curry

•LeBron James

•Nikola Jokić

•Ja Morant

•Andrew Wiggins



James will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the West with the most fan votes in the West. pic.twitter.com/AFw27rXp4z — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:



•Giannis Antetokounmpo

•DeMar DeRozan

•Kevin Durant

•Joel Embiid

•Trae Young



Durant will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the East with the most fan votes in the East. pic.twitter.com/BoO9j4wk3B — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

The voter-decided starters will include Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant as captains.

The pair will pick their respective teams from a collective pool of starters and reserves on February 10.

Former number 1 pick Andrew Wiggins has experienced a revival in the Bay Area recording 18.1 points on 40 percent three point shooting, as well as 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Morant has established himself as one of the league’s premier point guard this season putting up 25.8 points, on 36 percent three pointing shooting, 6.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Portland Trail Blazers leader Damian Lillard is likely to miss making the team as a reserve as he recovers from abdominal surgery.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland.