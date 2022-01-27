Jacked Ramsays Live: Nassir Little Likely Out for the Season

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague live as they discuss today’s news around Nassir Little’s injury - a torn labrum in his should - that will likely force him to miss significant time this season.

While the Portland Trail Blazers may have been holding course on the year, neither ‘embracing the tank’ nor ‘pushing for the play-in’ - does this injury to Little change the calculus? Could this injury also force Portland to re-evaluate potential deals at the ever-nearing Trade Deadline of February 10th? With Damian Lillard likely done for the year and Little right alongside him - 2 of the 3 centerpieces of the franchise going forward (protect Anfernee Simons at all costs - ship him in bubble wrap to games) - could this tempt the Blazers to do something they’ve said they don’t want to do? (See: “Don’t ____ with the game”)

After that it’s a look around the league as Danny and Brandon assess local and national trade rumors and how they may impact Portland, the upcoming 4-game road trip and where the Blazers sit in the Tankathon rankings. As well as taking your live questions throughout the show!

Some hop on in and get involved with the Jacked Ramsays Live show!

