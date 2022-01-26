Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Mavericks

For the second time in two nights the Blazers fall at home, this time in a very clear fashion as the Dallas Mavericks come into Portland and housed the Blazers 132-112.

The Blazers haven’t added anyone to the roster that has anything close to answer for Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis and it showed. The Mavs as a team shot 55 percent from the floor and 44 percent from distance, which is going to end up in a Blazers loss more often than not.

The evening wasn’t a total loss as Anfernee Simons rebounded well after his poor showing last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sterling 23 points and 7 assists, while the bench group of Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and CJ Elleby continue to find ways to impact the game on a nightly basis.

Hop on the stream with Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game and get you ready for the Blazers’ upcoming 4-game road trip!

