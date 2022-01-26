Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight, and both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back after losses. The Blazers had a close one against the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-107, while the Mavericks lost to the Warriors 130-92.

Wednesday, January 26- 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out)

Mavericks injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr. (out), Sterling Brown (out)

SBN Affiliate: Mavs Moneyball

