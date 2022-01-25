Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs Timberwolves

In a battle for Ant supremacy, Anthony Edwards claimed a substantial victory for him and his colony - errr team, as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 behind Edwards’ 40-point, 9 rebound night.

Join Brandon Sprague and Danny Marang as they look at tonight’s game - what went wrong (see shooting for everyone not named Nassir Little) what went right (see; everything for Nassir Little save a scary fall that left him with a strained shoulder) - news on Cody Zeller, Little and the of return forward Norman Powell to the lineup after an extended absence.

Big picture, where could the Blazers be in the next 2 weeks as they gear down for the all-star break and a look ahead to the Dallas Mavericks coming to town tomorrow night with both teams on a back-to-back?

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!