Cody Zeller Out After Knee Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller will be on the injury list for an extended period of time. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zeller underwent knee surgery today to address a patellar injury. The backup big man is expected to miss at least the next eight to ten weeks, at which time his status will be reevaluated

According to a statement released by the Blazers, the surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The procedure specifically addressed Zellar’s right patellar avulsion fracture which has caused him to miss the last six games.

It was revealed by the team in early December that Zeller suffered the fracture. He missed 12 games between December 8 and January 5 due to the injury and a brief period in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Zeller then returned for three games before being sidelined by the patellar injury again after Portland’s game against the Brooklyn Nets January 10.

In 27 games played this season, Zeller has averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes.

The nine-year NBA veteran has dealt with injury issues throughout his career. In his last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, he reached 50 games played in only the 2019-2020 campaign. In the 2017-2018 season, among other injuries, Zeller tore his left meniscus and appeared in only 33 games.