Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Minnesota Timberwolves following a surprisingly successful road trip that saw them go 4-2. While the Blazers are sitll missing personnel, ti seems as if that doesn’t matter to Anfernee Simons, and Norman Powell is slated to return.

Tuesday, January 25- 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Robert Covington (probable), Dennis Smith Jr. (probable) and Nassir Little (probable)

Timberwolves injuries: Patrick Beverley (questionable), Anthony Edwards (questionable)

