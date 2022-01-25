Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Timberwolves

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota is currently at .500 and 23-23, which is a real accomplishment for them this late into the season, while the Blazers sit three games behind at 20-26. Tenth place Portland is just as close to the 7th place Minnesota as they are to the 13th place San Antonio Spurs and while there’s certainly a contingent of fans that are hoping for more ping pong balls in a lottery drawing, the Blazers look less interested in that than they are just righting the ship.

While tonight’s game may not decide either teams’ ultimate fate, what could or should be on the line: “Ant Supremacy.” It’s not a rivalry by any means but there has been some mild discussion over who the real “Ant” is in the NBA — Anfernee “Ant” Simons, the elder Ant, or Anthony Edwards, the sophomore “Ant” with a stronger claim by name. Is this the beginning of a friendly and entertaining rivalry? Who knows, but the possibilities are endless!

Hop in with the fellas and get ready for the game, join the conversation and watch along as a member in tonight’s watch party!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!