Blazer’s Edge Radio: Road Warriors

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap an impressive finish to the team’s recent 4-2 road trip, highlighted by the stellar play of Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. They’ll also discuss the significant injury issues facing a pair of Eastern Conference contenders.

Due to technical issues with last week’s broadcast, NBA offensive efficiency expert Roger Galo will return to the show this week to discuss his Galo shot-making method, Portland’s offense, and his unique tie to team history.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.