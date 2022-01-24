What Should Blazers Fans Know About The Timberwolves?

In order to get a bit more insight on the current state of affairs of the Portland Trail Blazers’ next opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, we spoke to Canis Hoopus contributor Logan Alten.

You can follow Logan on Twitter @LaltenNBA

Thank you Logan for participating in our Q&A.

1. Anthony Edwards exited the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets with an injury. What’s his status for the game Tuesday and how are the Wolves affected with him on the sidelines?

1.) There haven’t been any updates quite yet in terms of an injury report, however, the beat folks were saying that it shouldn’t be a big injury and he just knocked knees.

Seems like all in all there is not too much concern with Anthony Edwards from the Wolves after he knocked knees late in the game. Might be a little sore, but should be OK. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 24, 2022

It should hopefully be fine heading into Tuesday and not affect his game much.

2. Could the Blazers be a potential trade partner for the Wolves? What are the Wolves looking to do at the trade deadline this year?

2.) Yes! I could see the Wolves and Blazers being trade partners. Robert Covington is loved by the team and he has a ton of love for the Wolves as well. Wouldn’t be shocked to seem him back to help bolster the forward rotation. The Wolves have long had interest in Larry Nance Jr as well. If he were to become available they’d be on the lines rather fast. Lastly, the Wolves could very well be the third team in a potential Blazers blowup if they head down that route (think Lillard to the 76ers, Simmons to Minnesota, rebuilding package to Portland).

For the Wolves in general, they’re likely looking for a 4 that can both space the floor and give great defense. They’ve been linked to every player that fits that bill for the past few years and while Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels have emerged as defensive anchors to help the team, there’s still a need there.

3. If the Wolves pull out a win against the Blazers, why would that be the case?

Since Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards returned from COVID protocols 9 games ago the Wolves are...



6-3

No. 1 offense in the NBA (119.0)

No. 18 defense (112.0)

No. 4 in net rating (+7.0)



They beat Brooklyn tonight, the No. 2 offense during that stretch. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 24, 2022

Their strong scoring continues. As Dane Moore points out in the tweet above the post-COVID Wolves have been really good offensively. This is in part because they have all three members of the big three playing very solid after slow starts to the season shooting-wise from Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Pair that with a defense that should be regaining Patrick Beverley just in time for a Lillard matchup and the Wolves may just have enough to get past Portland.

4. What is one thing that Blazers fans should know about the Wolves that they wouldn’t find in a box score?

Jaylen Nowell is Minnesota’s Ant Simons. He has become a permanent member of the Wolves rotation and he is an absolute bucket getter. Nowell has been exactly what Minnesota needs off of the bench (a role that Malik Beasley has disappointed in) and is part of the reason the offense has shot to the one spot post-Covid. Even if one of Edwards, Russell, or Towns are having an off night Nowell has shown the ability to give the team a boost and keep them afloat.

5. What is your prediction for the game?

An unbiased 107-95, with Minnesota winning.