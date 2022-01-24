Norman Powell Expected to Return Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell is set to return to the team for its homecoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center tomorrow night.

Norm Powell not listed on the report, meaning he should be available after a bout of COVID and personal reasons https://t.co/Zs5w76VWS9 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 24, 2022

Powell last suited up for the Blazers in their January 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center. He’s since missed eight game through COVID health and safety protocols and in recent weeks, personal reasons.

This season, Powell is averaging 18.6 points on 40 percent three point shooting, along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal in 34 games.

With Anfernee Simons’ dominant play in recent weeks, how will coach Chauncey Billups handle Powell’s return? Will Powell displace Nassir Little as the starting small forward, come off the bench or push one of Simons and CJ McCollum to the pine?

The Blazers will also host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the second night of a home back to back.