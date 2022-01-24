 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Norman Powell Expected to Return Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

The Portland guard is off the injury report and is set to return to the fold as the Blazers return home.

By Adrian Bernecich
Cleveland Cavaliers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell is set to return to the team for its homecoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center tomorrow night.

Powell last suited up for the Blazers in their January 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center. He’s since missed eight game through COVID health and safety protocols and in recent weeks, personal reasons.

This season, Powell is averaging 18.6 points on 40 percent three point shooting, along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal in 34 games.

With Anfernee Simons’ dominant play in recent weeks, how will coach Chauncey Billups handle Powell’s return? Will Powell displace Nassir Little as the starting small forward, come off the bench or push one of Simons and CJ McCollum to the pine?

The Blazers will also host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the second night of a home back to back.

