Participants Wanted for Blazer’s Edge Night!

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Blazer’s Edge Night is coming back in 2022. The pandemic isn’t over, but schools are in session, Portland Trail Blazers games are open to attendees, and the Moda Center has COVID protocols in place to keep the arena as safe as is possible in these times. In consultation with the Blazers, we’ve decided to go ahead with the event.

Blazer’s Edge Night 2022 will take place on Monday, March 28th as the Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM, Pacific at the Moda Center. We will have over 2000 tickets available for free to groups of local kids, most of whom wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend a game.

Seats are now available for those who would like to participate this year. If you are a teacher, coach, principal, counselor, or community leader working with children who would benefit from a trip to Moda Center on the 28th, email blazersub@gmail.com and make your reservation. We take groups as small as a half-dozen and sometimes as large as hundreds. Either way, make your request and we’ll see what we can do.

The process is easy: we reserve the tickets for you. You pick them up at the arena Will Call window the night of the game. You, your kids, and chaperones/drivers get in! You do have to arrange transportation to the event and you’re responsible for supervising your group.

Donate Tickets Here

We also have tickets remaining to be donated for this year’s event. We anticipate the call above will cause our reserves to deplete quickly. You can restock them by clicking on this link, using our promo code, and purchasing tickets from the Blazers directly. If you purchase through this link and promo code, tickets purchased are automatically donated!

TO DONATE TICKETS:

Click this link: ROSEQUARTER.COM/GROUPNIGHTS

Use this promo code: BLAZERSEDGE

Thanks for helping out and participating in this year’s event!