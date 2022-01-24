13 Years Ago Today: Brandon Roy Records Franchise Record 10 Steals

In the 326 games of Brandon Roy’s career, he recorded 335 steals, averaging just over one per game.

But on this day in 2009, the former Portland Trail Blazers star made history, stealing the ball 10 times — tying a franchise record that still holds today.

Roy came away with a double-double, scoring 22 points and nabbing 10 steals in a 100-87 win over the Washington Wizards.

Roy became the third player in Blazers franchise history with double-digit steals in a game, tying a record set by Larry Steele in 1974 and matched by Clyde Drexler in 1986.

It took nine years for the feat to be matched by anyone in the league before Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green achieved it in 2017. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell have also since reached the in-game milestone.

The NBA record for steals in a game is set at 11, with San Antonio Spurs forward Larry Kenon and Washington Wizards wing Kendall Gill setting the standard.