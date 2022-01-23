Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Raptors

Join Danny Marang and special guest Jamie Hudson of KOIN News and Blazers Broadcasting as they take a look at Sunday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors that saw the Blazers win 114-105.

In a game that saw the Blazers go up by THIRTY-FOUR points against a Raptors team that looked as extinct as their namesake, they were able to close the gap to make you question whether or not the Blazers would be able to hold off the veteran squad, but a Anfernee Simons three and a Nassir Little dunk in the closing minute were enough to clear space and secure the win. Closing out a 4-2 road trip that has everyone wondering if this is actually the team that the Blazers should rally around.

To talk you off that ledge, join Danny and Jamie as they review the game and look ahead to the next 2 weeks.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!