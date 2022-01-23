Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Raptors

Join Danny Marang as he gets you ready for the LAST game of a season long six-game trip where the Portland Trail Blazers have more than doubled their road win total on the season and guaranteed at least a .500 trip. Now they wrap it up against the surging Toronto Raptors.

Like everyone predicted to start the season, the Blazer and Raptors have two players currently playing some of the best ball in the league: Fred VanVleet and Anfernee Simons. Both players are front runners for their respective conference’s players of the month as both scoring over 25 PPG and 7 APG while shooting lights out.

For Portland, the story remains the same: get through the trip, lean on Simons keep giving more minutes and a bigger role for Nassir Little and featuring Jusuf Nurkic throughout the game and see what happens. Damian Lillard stated he didn’t expect to be back if the Blazers were chasing a lottery pick and while the organization clearly hasn’t given the mandate to steer for the icebergs just yet, that decision looms larger and larger as they get closer to the trade deadline.

Hop on in and discuss tonight’s game and the deadline possibilities!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!