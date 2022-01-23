Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers arrive in the Big Smoke to face the Toronto Raptors. The Blazers won their last matchup over the Raptors. The Blazers were victorious over the Boston Celtics in their last game 109-105. The Raptors beat the Washington Wizards in their last matchup with the same score of 109-105.

Sunday, January 23- 3:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Norman Powell (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (probable), Nassir Little (probable)

Raptors injuries: Goran Dragic (out), Khem Birch (out), David Johnson (out)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!