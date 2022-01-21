Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Celtics

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics. The Blazers closed an 11-point gap to beat the Celtics, 109-105 picking up their third win on this six-game road trip - more than doubling their previous total thus far all year.

Jusuf Nurkic put up perhaps his best night as a Blazer - filling the box score with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists. While he’s had monster output nights before, rarely has he done it against teams not associated with the NBA cellar (hello, Sacramento Kings!) This was an excuse-free dominant night. He was the best player in the clutch - knocking down shots, securing rebounds and finishing at the line.

Hop on in an celebrate (yes you can do that) a helluva win by the Blazers in a spot no one picked them to be.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!