Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Boston Celtics in the penultimate game of their East Coast road trip. The Blazers are still missing key pieces, but the young core has performed well, and Jusuf Nurkic had quite the contribution. Look for hustle to win the game.

Friday, January 21- 4:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Norman Powell (out)

Celtics injuries: P. J. Dozier (out), Bol Bol (out), Aaron Nesmith (questionable), Marcus Smart (questionable), Robert Williams III (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Celtics Blog

UPDATE:

Nassir Little and Dennis smith Jr. will play.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!