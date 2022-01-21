Former Blazer Allen Crabbe Signs G-League Deal

In a year with more players than ever before, more NBA veterans have made an attempt to return to the league, including a former member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Allen Crabbe is signing a G-League contract in an attempt to eventually return to the NBA.

Guard Allen Crabbe -- a nine-year NBA veteran who played last with Minnesota in 2019-2020 -- is signing a G League deal, source tells ESPN. Crabbe, 29, also played with Portland, Brooklyn and Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2022

Crabbe was drafted in 2013 with the 31st overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers and was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night. During his rookie year, Crabbe spent most of his time in the D-League (now the G-League) but began to establish his place in Portland’s rotation during the 2014-15 season.

In four seasons with the Blazers, Crabbe averaged 8.3 points per game and shot over 41% from downtown. In 2016, Crabbe signed a four-year, $75 million offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets but the Blazers matched it. However, after just one year, Crabbe was traded to the Nets for Andrew Nicholson, who never played for the franchise.

Crabbe spent two years in Brooklyn before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2019-20 season and last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves that same year.

After nearly a two-year absence from the league, Crabbe is hoping for one more shot. It’s possible the Blazers could give him a look, but as a veteran, it seems more likely that he will join a team that is gearing up for a playoff run if he catches on in the league.