Trade Price for Ben Simmons Dropping

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has suggested that the trade price for a Ben Simmons trade might have dropped. Morey made the comment during an interview on Philadelphia radio.

More told Mike Missanelli on 97.5 The Fanatic that given the team’s star center Joel Embiid was playing so well, the return for the disgruntled Simmons was perhaps a top 40 player, instead of a top 30 player.

“We absolutely need to get an impact player, there’s an impact player that has to be in the top 30 of the league. Because Joel’s playing amazing and has lifted us into probably top five percent plus for the title just on his play, now we might be able to do it with a top-40 player who’s a great fit.” “For Joel, we have to make sure we get this right and that we move ourselves into a higher tier of ability to win the championship.

Morey also acknowledges that there would be a deal with Sacramento Kings that would work.

However, he did say that there was a “very good chance” that Simmons would not be traded before the February 10 deadline.

Rumors about a trade centered around Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum have been circulating since before the start of the season.

Whether McCollum meets Morey’s new criteria remains to be seen.