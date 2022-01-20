Is a Big Move Coming for the Trail Blazers at the NBA Trade Deadline?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! Damian Lillard had surgery. Myles Turner got injured, putting trade possibilities in doubt. CJ McCollum had a baby, then returned to the Blazers lineup. Anfernee Simons is on an unquenchable run of fire and the Blazers won games against the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. The ups and downs of this season are signfiicant. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller carry you through it all with a little bit of knowledge and a whole lot of common sense. You’ll find all these things in Episode 63 of Dave and Dia, plus the Denver Nuggets loss (and what it meant), Zach Collins returning to competitive basketball, whether the Blazers really will make a big move at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, and more!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast through this link. Or just click play on the embed below!