Lonzo Ball To Miss Time Due To Knee Procedure

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has opted to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday. Ball is expected to travel to California in the coming days to have the arthroscopic procedure to repair a meniscus tear, a source told ESPN.

The team had originally diagnosed Ball with a bone bruise, but when he wasn’t responding to treatment, he was reevaluated.

In July 2018, Ball had a previous procedure on the same knee for a meniscus tear, according to Woj.