Injury Report: Damian Lillard OUT vs. Hawks; 4 Players Return From Protocols

When the Portland Trail Blazers tip off Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the team will look very different from their last game on New Year’s Eve.

The biggest news in all of the changes comes in a subtraction, with Damian Lillard sidelined for Monday’s game to manage his load after returning from his abdominal injury. He’ll join CJ McCollum, Cameron McGriff and Brandon Williams on the sidelines.

Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are doubtful while Damian Lilllard (abdominal tendinopathy), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Brandon Williams and Cameron McGriff (health & safety protocols) are out for Monday's game versus Hawks. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 3, 2022

Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington, Anfernee Simons and Trendon Watford have all been cleared from health & safety protocols and will be available against the Hawks. Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller are still in limbo, but there is a small chance that the pair of big men could be activated ahead of Monday night’s game.

The team will still be short-handed and it will be a challenge against the Hawks, who are also slowly getting back to full strength, but it’s nice to see that most of the team’s troubles with protocols are behind them for now.