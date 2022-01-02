 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scott Brooks, Cameron McGriff Enter Health & Safety Protocols

The cycle continues.

By Jeremy_Brener
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers’ saga with health & safety protocols continues.

According to sources, 10-day hardship exception signee Cameron McGriff and former acting head coach Scott Brooks have entered health & safety protocols.

McGriff made his NBA debut on December 27 and appeared in three games for the Blazers, averaging 4.7 points and five rebounds per game.

Brooks was expected to return to his role as lead assistant after Chauncey Billups cleared protocols Sunday morning, but he will have to wait until he clears protocols himself.

The Blazers now have seven players (Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington, Cameron McGriff, Jusuf Nurkic, Trendon Watford, Brandon Williams, and Cody Zeller) along with assistant coaches Scott Brooks and Roy Rogers currently sidelined. However, throughout the day, more players have the potential to clear protocols and the Blazers have an opportunity to get closer to full health before seeing the court again Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

