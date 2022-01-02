Chauncey Billups Clears Health & Safety Protocols

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting healthy once again, and that includes their head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has cleared health & safety protocols.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has cleared Covid protocols and will coach vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, sources tell ESPN. Billups has missed three games in protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 2, 2022

Billups will be available to return to the bench Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Billups entered protocols last Monday and had been away from the team for the past three games, all of which the team lost by 15 or more points.

The head coach’s absence is not entirely to blame for the loss as the team had multiple rotation players miss each contest.

With Anfernee Simons also clearing protocols Sunday, the Blazers now have six players (Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Trendon Watford, Brandon Williams, and Cody Zeller) along with assistant coach Roy Rogers currently sidelined. However, throughout the day, more players have the potential to clear protocols and the Blazers have an opportunity to get closer to full health before seeing the court again Monday.