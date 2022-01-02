 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anfernee Simons Clears Protocols, Can Rejoin Team This Week

Simons, averaging a career-high in PPG (11.9), will be eligible to play during the Blazers’ upcoming homestand, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will be seeking to atone for a difficult December stretch in which they went 2-11, starting with a four-game homestand to kickstart the calendar year.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed today that Portland will be able to bolster its depth with the return of reserve guard Anfernee Simons.

As Charania noted, Simons was unable to play in the final game of 2021 on Dec. 30, but will be available as the Blazers welcome the Atlanta Hawks for a matchup on Monday, Jan. 3.

In 2021-22, Simons is in the midst of a career season, averaging career-highs in points (11.9), assists (2.2) and minutes per game (24.2). He’s also shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from 3-point range, and 94.1 percent from the charity stripe. Simons serves as the top scorer for that Blazers second unit, which ranks No. 18 across the NBA in bench points (32.8).

