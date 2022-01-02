Anfernee Simons Clears Protocols, Can Rejoin Team This Week

The Portland Trail Blazers will be seeking to atone for a difficult December stretch in which they went 2-11, starting with a four-game homestand to kickstart the calendar year.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed today that Portland will be able to bolster its depth with the return of reserve guard Anfernee Simons.

After three days in COVID-19 protocols, guard Anfernee Simons has been cleared to rejoin the team and play this week, sources said. Portland is on a four-game home stand beginning Monday. https://t.co/PksnFv6XxN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

As Charania noted, Simons was unable to play in the final game of 2021 on Dec. 30, but will be available as the Blazers welcome the Atlanta Hawks for a matchup on Monday, Jan. 3.

In 2021-22, Simons is in the midst of a career season, averaging career-highs in points (11.9), assists (2.2) and minutes per game (24.2). He’s also shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from 3-point range, and 94.1 percent from the charity stripe. Simons serves as the top scorer for that Blazers second unit, which ranks No. 18 across the NBA in bench points (32.8).