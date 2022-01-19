Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Heat

The Portland Trail Blazers fall to the Miami Heat, 102-94 to even up their road trip to a tidy 2-2 with games remaining against the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for the live post game show where they’ll take a look at tonight’s game including:

The Blazers were once again led by Anfernee Simons, with 27 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds. CJ McCollum backed him up with 24 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. It was a very common scene for Blazers fans as the backcourt bombed away from deep- shooting 10-23 from behind the 3-point line. Jusuf Nurkic filled in around the edges with another monster double-double: 18 points and 14 rebounds.

However, the flip side of this is that Miami’s Bam Adebayo was a 4th quarter wrecking crew, leading the Heat from behind by quarterbacking a suffocating defense that held Portland to only 12 points in the period. Adebayo finished the game with; 20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists and 3 blocks - dominating on every inch of the floor.

Jimmy Butler was ejected for bull rushing an official and Caleb Martin stepped up to drop 26 points off the bench. This Heat team even short 3 of their top 4 (Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro both out for the night) dictated much of the 2nd half with their IQ and physicality.

Flip it over to the post game show with Danny and Brandon to get all the details and to look ahead.

