Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Heat

The Portland Trail Blazers are back at it again for the fourth game of a season long six-game road trip, making their second stop in the Sunshine State. After defeating the Orlando Magic, they’re onto a more difficult task in the Miami Heat.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s match up that has Portland pitted against a shorthanded Heat squad that saw Tyler Herro removed from the lineup due to health and safety protocols and Kyle Lowry step aside for personal reasons.

However, the Heat will have two players that were not active at their meet up in Portland: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Strong tests await Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic on both sides of the floor while Anfernee Simons has an opportunity to put his stamp on the game with Lowry out for the evening.

The Blazers find themselves doing what they likely don’t want to do at this time — win games. They’ve won four of their last five but find themselves closer to the bottom than above the play-in line. How they continue based purely on wins and losses is going to be the story of the year outside of potential trades. Would a win tonight spur the organization to charge ahead more with a young squad?

Tune into the pregame show and find out!

