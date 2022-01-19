Should the Blazers Chase Grant Over Turner?

In this week’s episode, The Church of Roy podcast dives into the trade rumors surrounding the Trail Blazers ahead of next month’s deadline. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detail their thoughts on Myles Turner. From what a potential trade package could look like, to whether or not the Blazers should fork over the assets, this podcast has you covered.

Along with Turner, this episode focuses on the strengths that Jerami Grant brings to the table. Is it harder to find a player like Grant? Is his timeline better aligned with Damian Lillard’s current trajectory?

TRADE TALK



The deadline is right around the corner, people! Brian and Steve are here to catch you up on all the latest rumors. Could a trade for Myles Turner or Jerami Grant be on the horizon?



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/lFKih0Cn8E — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) January 19, 2022

Outside of trade talk, Brian and Steve discuss Portland’s improved play in the past five games. Anfernee Simons has continued to be a bright spot and his production at point guard is helping Jusuf Nurkic produce in pick-and-roll sets. Is it time to put tanking on the back burner and see where this group can go? Or is it too soon to guess in this wild, up-and-down season?

