Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little Are Highlights On Defense

BBall Index ranked them in a couple defensive metrics.

By JoeMoore21
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers’ young core has been on display recently with all of the injuries to the starting lineup. Specifically, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little were recently highlighted for their defensive play by Bball-Index.

Nassir Little was ranked as the eighth best at chasing off-ball shooters around screens making him one of the most elite at recovering after being the victim of an off-ball screen.

Anfernee Simons is ranked as the third best defender against ball-handler screens this season.

The Blazers are currently 29th in the league in defensive rating. Having two young players showing growth on the defensive end in the midst of career seasons is very promising for the future of the organization as the defense continues to evolve.

Both Simons and Little are currently averaging career highs in points assists and rebounds per game, with Little also averaging a career high in steals and blocks per game.

