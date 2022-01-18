Myles Turner Foot Issue Revealed To Be Stress Reaction

With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will be out of action for the foreseeable future. In a medical update released from the team today, Turner’s left foot injury has been determined to be a stress reaction.

He will be re-examined in two weeks, at which time the Pacers medical staff will reassess his status.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s expected two weeks will not be enough time for Turner’s injury to heal. Wojnarowski reported today that Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, so teams interested in trading for the big man will have to account for the injury as they weigh offers.

Turner — who has been linked in trade rumors to the Portland Trail Blazers by multiple sources — already missed yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to the injury. He had the injury examined by multiple specialists.