Blazers Edge Radio: Life Without Dame

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan, along with guest co-host Dillon Sage of the Holy Backboard podcast, discuss the new reality for the Portland Trail Blazers in the wake of Damian Lillard’s recent surgery and shutdown. They’ll recap a pair of back-to-back wins over the Wizards and Magic, highlighted by CJ McCollum’s return to the lineup.

In addition, NBA offensive efficiency expert Roger Galo will join the shot to discuss his Galo Shot-Making Method, talk Blazers offense, and his unique tie to team history.

Blazer’s Edge Radio airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.