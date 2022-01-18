Zach Collins Returns to Action

Former Portland Trail Blazers’ big Zach Collins made his official return to the hardwood on Monday night. The current San Antonio Spurs big man suited up for the Austin Spurs of the G League. Collins’ assignment to Austin was first announced yesterday. Project Spurs’ Paul Garcia had the scoop, via twitter.

Zach Collins has been sent to the G-League on assignment, a sign he’s close to returning. Tre Jones out vs PHX (H&S protocols) Wieskamp, Cacok with Austin.

Here’s a look at Zach’s first basket.

Zach Collins gets his first bucket with the @austin_spurs!



The big man was assigned to Austin this morning from the @spurs! pic.twitter.com/kiPID8OATK — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 17, 2022

Collins ended up with eight points on 4-11 shooting, including 0-3 from downtown in 19 minutes of action. He has not appeared in an NBA game since the Orlando bubble at the end of the 2019-20 season. He signed with the Spurs this past August on a three-year deal.

The big man never quite lived up to his lottery pick expectations in Portland, as injuries overshadowed his Blazer tenure. Over three seasons with the team, he averaged 5.7 points and four rebounds, showcasing flashes of brilliance.