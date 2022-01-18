Myles Turner Possible Trade Target, Pacers Name Price

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer, speculation around different trade scenarios is amping up. The asking price for a rumored trade target of the Portland Trail Blazers — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner — has reportedly been revealed.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Indiana is looking to deal Turner in exchange for two first-round picks or a first-round pick and a promising young player. Out of the current players on Portland’s roster, guard Anfernee Simons, 23, and forward Nassir Little, 21, likely best fit the description of “promising young players.” The two players are both in the midst of breakout campaigns.

Turner, who is currently out of action with a sore left foot, was linked to the Blazers as a possible trade target last week by multiple sources. Other teams have also shown interest in Turner, including the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

In 42 appearances on the season, Turner has averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a league-best 2.8 blocks per game.