Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers pick up their 2nd win on this season long six-game road trip, beating the Orlando Magic 99-88, on the back of Jusuf Nurkic’s monster box score night finishing with 21 points and 22 rebounds.

CJ McCollum made his return after more than a month out and looked... well, like CJ McCollum - 16 points (7-13 FG) & 2 assists - picking and choosing his moments to attack off the bounce as only McCollum can.

Nassir Little had an impressive game on the glass finishing with 5 offensive rebounds, keeping possessions alive regularly in the first half as both teams struggled to get anything goin offensively. Also chipped in 4 assists while wanting to dunk someone into another dimension at every opportunity. Little keeps finding ways to impact the game without needing the ball much.

In a low scoring, poor shooting night - Anfernee Simons stayed comfortably in the background picking a spot here or there while struggling from deep (0-5 3FG). If a bounce back performance is on the table against a devilish defensive team with the Miami Heat up next - certainly something to look forward to.

