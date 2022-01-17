Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Orlando Magic for the third game of their road trip back East. The Blazers are building off a win over the Washington Wizards, and the Magic lost their last game to the Dallas Mavericks. Prior that, they had a win over the Charlotte Hornets, but that win came after a ten-game losing streak.

Monday, January 17- 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), CJ Elleby (out), Norman Powell (out)

Magic injuries: Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!