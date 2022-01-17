Jacked Ramsays: Blazers vs Magic

It’s time for Game 3 of a 6-game trip for the Portland Trail Blazers. They have picked up a loss to the Denver Nuggets and a win against the Washington Wizards. Now they step into the Magic Kingdom to take on Orlando with the return of CJ McCollum to the lineup.

Coach Chauncey Billups has said that McCollum will start on his return. The Blazers are still without Norman Powell and Damian Lillard. It looks to be McCollum and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt with Nassir Little, Robert Covington, and Jusuf Nurkic in the starting group.

The questions for the Blazers are many over the next 3+ weeks, but one of - if not THE biggest is whether or not they trade McCollum before the February 10th trade deadline. After being out for over a month with a collapsed lung and then awaiting the birth of his first child (Congrats to both parents on the birth of JJ McCollum!) - how the Blazers handle integrating McCollum and how much they take away from Simons is a really interesting question that can have numerous “correct” answers.

Hop on with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they attempt to answer those questions and look ahead to tonight’s game against the Magic.

