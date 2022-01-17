Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Will Miss Game vs. Blazers

The Orlando Magic will play the Portland Trail Blazers tonight without head coach Jamahl Mosley. According to a statement released today from the Magic, Mosley has entered health and safety protocols.

Orlando assistant coach Nate Tibbetts has also entered health and safety protocols. Blazers fans are familiar with Tibbetts, who worked on the Blazers coaching staff from 2013 to 2021. He his first six seasons in Portland as an assistant coach and his final two seasons as associate head coach.

Starting with tonight’s game against Portland, assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will serve as acting head coach. Mermuys has no prior head coaching experience at the NBA level. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. Before that he served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts have both entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols.



Assistant Coach Jesse Mermuys (MURR-miss) will serve as acting head coach starting with tonight’s game against Portland.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 17, 2022

In Mosley’s first season as head coach in Orlando, he has guided the Magic to an 8-36 record. The team currently sits in last place of the Eastern Conference standings.