Myles Turner Suffers Foot Injury, Will Get Second Opinion

Trade deadline season is one of the most chaotic times of the year in the NBA, and an injury might just stir the pot a little bit more.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been ruled out of Monday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sore foot, and the injury could keep him out for an extended period of time.

Injury Update: Myles Turner has a sore left foot and will be out tomorrow against the Clippers, per head coach Rick Carlisle.



Turner will get a second opinion on his foot and will travel with the team to Los Angeles. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2022

Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game so far this season.

Turner will still travel with the team on its five-game road trip that begins in Los Angeles. However, his injury status puts his trade value up in the air.

Turner has been linked to rumors in trades with many teams looking to improve in the frontcourt, including the Portland Trail Blazers.

If Turner were to miss an extended period of time, it could affect his trade value around the league. The NBA Trade Deadline is set for February 10.