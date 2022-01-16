 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Myles Turner Suffers Foot Injury, Will Get Second Opinion

The Pacers center has been linked in trade rumors with the Blazers.

Indiana Pacers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Trade deadline season is one of the most chaotic times of the year in the NBA, and an injury might just stir the pot a little bit more.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been ruled out of Monday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sore foot, and the injury could keep him out for an extended period of time.

Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game so far this season.

Turner will still travel with the team on its five-game road trip that begins in Los Angeles. However, his injury status puts his trade value up in the air.

Turner has been linked to rumors in trades with many teams looking to improve in the frontcourt, including the Portland Trail Blazers.

If Turner were to miss an extended period of time, it could affect his trade value around the league. The NBA Trade Deadline is set for February 10.

