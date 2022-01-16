NBA Updates COVID Testing Policy

Beginning today, the NBA is lifting the requirement for game-day coronavirus testing of fully vaccinated and boosted players.

The current Covid-19 surveillance testing requirements for NBA players. pic.twitter.com/6VmzkQQeKB — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 14, 2022

For the past month, the NBA tightened up protocols after cases had increased during the holiday season with the Omicron variant.

With the league neglecting to test fully vaccinated players, the amount of positive cases should decrease within the coming weeks.

The only players that will be subject to testing are those who are either not fully vaccinated or those that are eligible for a booster vaccine that have not taken it.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that dealt with a lot of trouble with health & safety protocols, this should ensure that the vaccinated members of the team won’t have to miss any time related to COVID problems unless a breakthrough case of symptoms occur.

The policy will be in place until Thursday, Feburary 17, the final day of games before All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.